- Let me say this. I read a story this weekend after the combine. Baker Mayfield has an it quality. He's the quarterback at Oklahoma, won the Heisman. Super, super good college quarterback. So I have said before, it's really hard for me to look at Baker Mayfield and not see Johnny Manziel.

Both about the same size, both run around guys, and both are really cocky. Now remember Baker Mayfield is two years older than all these other quarterbacks. So he should be a little more mature, right? Did you hear his quotes this weekend on the measurables? First of all, he said, hey man, height doesn't matter. Well actually, it does matter. That's why you're, with your numbers, probably not a higher draft pick.

He also went on to say, I'm the most accurate quarterback in this draft by far. He also said, hey, anybody going to turn that franchise around in New York, it would be me. Isn't he two years older than everybody else? He went on to say, the energy I bring, the passion I bring, it's infectious. We love ourself don't we?

You don't want swagger. You don't want cocky. Listen, when I watch Baker Mayfield, I see Johnny Manziel. But now when I read his quotes, I hear Johnny Manziel. Like you're two years older than everybody, you got to understand the temperature of the room. Remember what Johnny Manziel told the Browns as they got him on the phone before draft?

We all fall in love with tough guy talk. Dirty Harry, Clint Eastwood, that's not real life. Like these quotes sound great. Man, I love a guy who's cocky, I love a-- Cocky, Tom Brady was never cocky. Cocky doesn't win you Super Bowls. Matt Ryan's not cocky. I know we love when guys say stuff. It's like "Dirty Harry" the movie, these bulletin board quotes.

Sam Darnold, two years younger, that's not for me decide, that for you to decide. Baker Mayfield's out there, he sounds like Johnny Manziel. To me, it's a turnoff, it's a turnoff. Everybody else is calling it an it factor. I would argue that when you're a 19 to 20 to 21-year-old young man and you're going to walk into an NFL locker room with 28-year-old men, a little humility, a little respect would go a long way.

Walk into the locker room knowing you have to prove yourself, knowing that you're probably making more than 80% to 90% of the locker room, yet you've never played an NFL game. And that understand a big group of those 28, 29, 30, 31 and 32-year-old NFL veterans, some want to see you be humbled.

So they like when you come in and you're an alpha male, but you have respect for the game. It goes a long way. We know, they talk a lot about that in golf and baseball and hockey. Respect the game. It matters, it matters. Like I watched this week, I didn't see it factor. I heard Johnny Manziel. When I watch Baker, I already see it. Now I hear it and I don't like it.