Rams GM Les Snead on his expectations for Goff and McVay’s squad next year | THE HERD
Los Angeles Rams GM Les Snead joins Colin Cowherd and Kristine Leahy on The Herd to discuss what goes into how he rates NFL prospects at the combine and what sort of expectations he has for Jared Goff in terms of leading Sean McVay's squad next season.
