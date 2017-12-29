Show Transcript Hide Transcript

DOUG: I get that J.T. Barrett's a great leader. But when you start talking about a quarterback-- his leadership, it's almost like talking about a girl and her personality. Ohio State won a national championship when J.T. Barrett got hurt.

JOEL KLATT: Come on.

DOUG: They have not won or even been competitive in the college football playoff when he's been their starting quarterback. Explain to me the infatuation with J.T. Barrett?

JOEL KLATT: Well, he's the Big 10's all time leading passer, Doug. I mean he's thrown more touchdowns than any quarterback in Big 10 history, Doug. What do you want him to do?

DOUG: He's just played forever. I want him to play better in the big games.

JOEL KLATT: Hold on. Is this just an indictment of what he is as a college quarterback? Or is this against some standard because he's playing against Darnell tonight about like his future? You know because if you're saying like, oh, you know J.T. Barrett is not a great prototypical NFL prospect--

DOUG: No, no, no. I think as a college quarterback he's incredibly-- like look Urban Meyer, I mean Tim Tebow--

JOEL KLATT: Wait, hold on. You think he's overrated as a college quarterback?

DOUG: Absolutely.

JOEL KLATT: Whoa, whoa, whoa.

DOUG: I think he's a product of being surrounded by an incredible coaching staff and incredible talent. And that's-- every quarterback Urban Meyer has puts up these ridiculous numbers. Alex Smith, Tim Tebow, Chris Leak, you go-- when he first got to Ohio State, you got to go through guy after guy after guy. They all put up ridiculous numbers.

JOEL KLATT: Hold on. Hold on. Did any of those players in a top 10 match up go 13 for 13 in the fourth quarter in order to win?

DOUG: You talking about the Penn State game?

JOEL KLATT: Yes.

DOUG: What happened in the Iowa game?

JOEL KLATT: I mean it wasn't good.

DOUG: It wasn't-- I mean in the Oklahoma game--

JOEL KLATT: You got me on that one.

DOUG: In the Oklahoma game at home it wasn't good. Even in the Michigan game against a third string quarterback from Michigan--

JOEL KLATT: I mean he had surgery, I mean he was basically injured.

DOUG: He did. And then some cameramen took him out, or some story who we have not tracked down. And his backup came back, and they moved the ball better with him. And then last year in the college football playoff they don't score a point. Like I get that he's accrued a bunch of [INAUDIBLE]

JOEL KLATT: I just think it's a flimsy argument, right? I mean he's won so many games. He's the all time leading winning quarterback in Ohio State history. He passed Arch Schlichter. He passed Arch Schlichter and Drew Brees as the Big 10 all time leading passer. I mean the guy is very accomplished.

DOUG: But would you consider him one of the top 10 quarterbacks to ever play in the Big 10 period?

JOEL KLATT: I think he's in the conversation. I don't think he's in the top five. I mean, he's been a really good college quarterback. What do you want him to do?

DOUG: He holds all the records-- huh? I want him to actually be able to play well against good teams and not just--

JOEL KLATT: He was 13 for 13 against Penn State.

DOUG: I understand. At home it was great. Now he did kind of the Tebow in prose, right, where he lit the fire, and then he put out the fire. He's like, I put out the fire. Little bit of that thing. All right, here's what we are [INAUDIBLE].

JOEL KLATT: He's also 4 and 0 against Michigan, only quarterback either side of that rivalry that is 4 and 0.

DOUG: It's a little bit about Michigan and their inability-- do you think--

JOEL KLATT: Boy, this is a lot of cold water on a good player.