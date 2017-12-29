Show Transcript Hide Transcript

- That's a hot one. Let's Blaze it up. Fire it up. It's Collins Blazin's 5. Panthers and Falcons.

DOUG GOTTLIEB: All right. Let's start with a game that matters, that matter. Matters more to the Falcans than it does the Panthers. Although the Panthers probably don't want the Falcons in the playoffs. Falcons are four point home favorites. There's the tale of two Cams, right. There's the best of times and the worst times. You notice with Cam Newton. Cam Newton has had four games of 120 plus QBR. Wow. He's had seven games of below a 70 QBR. Like it's feast or famine, and I'm betting on famine. Falcons are seven and two in their last nine, verses the Panthers at home.

They're allowing just 81 yards rushing per game, 3.2 yards per rush over the last four. Running defense has been more stout. If you want to beat the Carolina Panthers, you've got to turn them over, and you've got to stop the runs. Specifically Cam Newton. The Falcons will do that. They'll get in the playoffs. They'll win at home 24 17.

- Redskins and Giants.

DOUG GOTTLIEB: All right. The Giants are in fact a dumpster fire. Now Dave Gettleman was named their general manager. My sources tell me that Josh McDaniels is most likely to be their next head coach, but they're probably going to play Davis Webb. And if you haven't seen Davis Webb yet, and he wasn't even put on the active roster until now, he must stink, right. That's like the only logical conclusion. Because they fired the coach, the general manager, and he had an upset owner because they wanted to sit Eli Manning for Davis Webb. And yet we still haven't seen David Webb, and we're going to see David Webb. He stinks.

The Redskins are four and two in the last six against the spreads. They've allowed a passer rating of just 65.3 over the last five. Eli's throwing six picks and over his last four games. He wants to get rid of it quickly. He doesn't want to get hurt. Wants to play healthy. I think he plays the half, they handed off to Davis Webb. This won't end well. Over their five game losing streak, the Giants are averaging 3 yards a rush. They got stomped last week in Arizona again. Stomped at home against the Washington Redskins. It will end as the most miserable season in modern history for the New York Giants. They're going to get beat 31 to 3 by the skins.

- Raiders and Chargers.

DOUG GOTTLIEB: This one is a road game for the Chargers, but they've played well on the road. Either in Carson or Truly on the road. They were banged up last week. They'll be healthier, healthier with Perryman expected to play at middle linebacker. That solidifies their rush defense. Their 8 and 3 against the spread the last 11 games. The Chargers are three, 8 and 2 against the spread the last 13 games. The Chargers are 8 point favorites, so they expect to win and win big. They won seven straight games and Philip Rivers hasn't thrown an interception. And this is a bad defense from the Oakland Raiders.

They don't like their coordinator. They don't like their offensive coordinator. They don't like that they fired their defensive coordinator. They got injuries. They got quarterback with the drops. And I don't even think you played Derek Carr into the second half, because Derek Carr is your future. You don't need him for the present. As the Raiders are playing for nothing, the Chargers are playing for something. Give me the Chargers and the points, 24-10.

- Chiefs said Bronco.

DOUG GOTTLIEB: I love that Pat Mahomes is getting the start. He won the-- he's the MVP of the preseason. He put-- he put Alex Smith on a watch. You wonder why Alex Smith played so well the first month this season. It's because Pat Mahomes lit everybody up in the preseason. Good chance. I'd say better than 50/50. Maybe slightly advanced. Joseph his coaching his last game with the Denver Broncos. It's been that bad in Denver. They have no offensive. Kareem Hunt is averaged 150 yards from scrimmage and has four TDs over his last three games.

That's when the Chiefs are three and 0. They want to go in feeling good. Broncos are two in nine in the last 11 games against the spread. There is no energy, no juice coming out of Denver. And Kansas City wants to end this thing the way they started this thing, with a four game win streak. I'm going to take the Chiefs on the road. This is not your usual Invesco field. Not your usual home build advantage. 24-7. Kansas City seals the deal. They've already won the AFC West. They want to feel good with their rookie quarterback in their future and their present going into the playoffs.

- Cardinals had Seahawks.

DOUG GOTTLIEB: All right, last one. I don't know if you're aware of this, but the Cardinals have actually won-- straight up won three of the last four playing in Seattle. Does anyone know who's starting quarterback for the Arizona Cardinals? Anyone? Is it Ryan Lindley? Ryan Lindley? Sure.

- Who?

DOUG GOTTLIEB: If Ryan Lindley was sitting on the set, would anybody know? So your like, well then you got to take Russell Wilson. Like--

- If he slapped me in the face, I wouldn't know.

DOUG GOTTLIEB: The Seahawks with Russell Wilson are one in four against the spread at home over the last five games. The idea that the Seahawks are impervious to defeat, or even a tough battle at home because they're playing in from the 12th man. The Rams were up 40 to nothing on them two weeks ago. That's who the Seahawks truly are. Russ has been sacked 14 times over the last four games. No quarterback in the NFL has been pressured more than Russell-- Russell Wilson. 207 pressures. Oh Yeah, by the way, this is probably Bruce Arians last game coaching for the Arizona Cardinals. I don't think the Cardinals win, but I think nine and hook has too many points. I'm going to take the Seahawks to squeak it out. I don't think they make the playoffs because I had the Falcons win in their game. I think the Seahawks find a way to win, but do not cover. I'm going 21 to 10, Seattle wins, Arizona covers.