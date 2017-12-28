Jeff Emig on the hot topics heading into the start of Supercross season

Fox Supercross Analyst, Jeff Emig joins Doug Gottlieb to discuss Ken Roczen's return, Ryan Dungey's retirement and who is the racer to beat?

More The Herd With Colin Cowherd Videos

Will the new point system make the race for the championship more interesting?

Will the new point system make the race for the championship more interesting?

15 mins ago

Joel Klatt: Josh Rosen is right to speak out about not wanting to join the Browns

Joel Klatt: Josh Rosen is right to speak out about not wanting to join the Browns

4 hours ago

Dana White: Holly Holm will be the greatest female fighter if she beats Cyborg

Dana White: Holly Holm will be the greatest female fighter if she beats Cyborg

4 hours ago

Gottlieb: Dez Bryant should choose to evolve like Larry Fitzgerald and Hines Ward

Gottlieb: Dez Bryant should choose to evolve like Larry Fitzgerald and Hines Ward

5 hours ago

Jeff Emig on the hot topics heading into the start of Supercross season

Jeff Emig on the hot topics heading into the start of Supercross season

5 hours ago

Joel Klatt: Josh Rosen is right to speak out about not wanting to join the Browns

Joel Klatt: Josh Rosen is right to speak out about not wanting to join the Browns

6 hours ago

More The Herd With Colin Cowherd Videos»