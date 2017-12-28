Mark Schlereth would have done the same thing as James Harrison if he felt he could still play
Mark Schlereth says he hates the Raiders but would have still signed with them if they gave him an opportunity to keep playing.
- You're a Bronco, and back then, Broncos archrival was the Raiders.
- Right.
- OK, end of your career, could you see yourself-- like, let's say you just lost to the Raiders and the Raiders were a Super Bowl threat, which is about the time that there comes on some similarities there. For 59 grand, is it worth going to the nemesis of the Broncos or the nemesis of the Steelers to play for the Patriots to chase one more ring?
- Absolutely.
- It is?
- And I hate the Raiders with a white, hot intensity of 1,000 suns. I still hate them. I hate them.
[LAUGHTER]
But I would don the silver and black. I would don the silver and black for an opportunity to play. If I still thought I was valuable, and I still thought that I had something to give, and that I wasn't being given that opportunity and somebody else was going to give me that opportunity and a chance to chase championship, you don gone right. I'd don that silver and black, and I'd be proud of it.
- What if-- do you think this move would keep it?
- That hurt. That one was like eating a turd sandwich.
