- See, I feel like the world is telling you, your quarterback is telling you, your head coach, who helped-- Jason Garrett's rise was helped by the fact that he was able to get the ball to Dez Bryant to appease Dez Bryant, to get the best out of Dez Bryant. Like, all these people were kind of telling you you're not that guy anymore. It is very much like a midlife crisis.

And look, you can kind of go three ways when you go midlife crisis.

WOMAN: You would know.

- I'm not having a midlife crisis. I've actually-- look, I've gotten to-- once you get to 40, right, like, all right, do I fight? Like, there's-- do you fight it? Which is kind of what he's doing now, right? You know, like, no, I'm still cool. Just because I'm 40 or 50-- I'm still cool. I'm going to buy a Porsche. I'm going to show you. I'm going to wear Affliction shirts. All right? I'm gonna wear tight jeans. I'm going to show you that I'm still the same dude I was when I was 20 and when I was 30.

That's one way you could go. OK? Or you could just give up. Right? You just give up. You know, when women give up, they start wearing flats. Right? They just give up.

WOMAN: Sure, they keep them in their purse.

- Right. And you know, when guys give up, they wear the dad jeans. And they're like, no, it's a dad bod. Listen, it's cool.

WOMAN: And sandals, yeah.

- It's a dad bod. Sure, I drive a minivan, but man, does that minivan come in handy. Look at all these plugs and look at all these cup holders. Or-- or you can regroup and you go, you know what? 40's cool. 50's cool. Like, I'm experienced. I'm not old. I'm experienced. I have lived. Me, personally, like-- I've worked at three different networks. I know the good, I know the bad, I know what I screwed up, and then I do it well. And I know how I can evolve and improve, and still be able to achieve a level of success. It's just a different level of success.

That's what Larry Fitzgerald did. That's what Anquan Boldin did. Like, Anquan Boldin, Anquan Boldin, you know, he played a little bit of quarterback at times at Florida State. But he's a wide receiver. He had two ACLs. He lost his speed, but he was a he was just tougher and stronger and smarter. And you know what? He's stayed in the league for, like, 15 years till this year. He walked away because he really wants to-- he's, like, a civil rights activist. Like, Anquan Boldin had probably not a Hall of Fame career, but he was able to pivot at his football midlife crisis, and figure out who he was and what he was, and how he can continue to achieve a level of success and stay in the league.

Larry Fitzgerald, same thing. Like, when-- when Kurt Warner took the Arizona Cardinals to the Super Bowl. Kurt Warner gets all of the praise, because the Cardinals hadn't done anything. But the truth is Larry Fitzgerald was the best player in the league that year. He was simply unstopped. You just threw it up to him, and he'd make the play. Go back and watch every one of those Arizona Cardinal highlights, and Larry Fitzgerald was completely and totally unguardable.

But now he plays in the slot. Now he's a great blocker. He still can occasionally catch jump balls, but you don't hear the ego from him. He might retire this year. He might not. But the last five years, he kind of reinvented himself and understood, all right, I'm not the same guy who you can just line me up, single team, double team, doesn't matter, throw the ball up, I'm going to go get it because I'm just better than the other guy.

You've got to use your intelligence, you know? There's the continuum of football intelligence, opposed to football athleticism. Once it kind of swings over, you've got to use that brain and all that experience that you have. I mean, look, or you could go the way of Allen Iverson. Which-- Allen Iverson fought it. You know? I don't want to be an MVP. Come off the bench. Carmelo Anthony, a little bit this year, fought it. Right? I don't want to come off the bench. I'm still Carmelo Anthony.

Now Carmelo Anthony started to kind of figure out, like, hey, you know what? Maybe if I'm just kind of Catch and Shoot Carmelo, I'm not ISO Carmelo, I can actually maintain a level of respect in this league, possible all-star based upon reputation, but be a second and third. Look, this happened to Kobe Bryant. Like, the story of Kobe Bryant and what ultimately led to the demise of the Lakers, to where they have had the least successful run in the history of the greatest-- or the greatest franchise in the history of the NBA, was that Kobe Bryant was unwilling to take a secondary or tertiary role. He's, like, I'm Kobe Bryant. You want to come play on my team.

Remember when Dwight Howard-- after one year he's a free agent, and he didn't even want-- he didn't even go and meet with Dwight Howard. He didn't recruit guys. He didn't somebody to come in and-- and take the conch from him. He always wanted to be the guy. You come play on my team.

And that's a path to which, if you go down, your career will be shortened. Or you choose to reinvent yourself. There's three ways you go when you go midlife crisis, right? You fight it. You fight it. You fight it. But you are not the same guy at 40 or 50 that you are 20 or 30. Doesn't mean that you're dead, though. You go the other way-- you can just give up. Hey, man. It's been good. That's what Calvin Johnson did. Calvin Johnson's, like, eh, my body hurts. I don't really want to change who I am. I like being the guy. I'm good. Which you can do. It's fine.

I mean, Dez Bryant could be Ring of Honor, probably not a Hall of Famer. A really good football player with a ton of money, considering how he grew up, where he grew up. Like, it's a win. His career is a win. Or-- or the best decision, and I don't know if he has the emotional intelligence to do this, is look around.

Look at the Larry Fitzgeralds, the Anquan Boldins. Look at those guys. Look at the Hines Wards of the world. Hines Ward became the best blocking wide receiver in the league for the last half decade he was in the league. He couldn't get open, but you know what? Couldn't win without Hines Ward. Dez can be that guy. But right now, you say pay cut, and his eyes get as big as hubcaps.