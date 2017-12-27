Show Transcript Hide Transcript

- You believe that Todd Gurley should be-- do you believe that Todd Gurley should be MVP, or are you just tired of quarterbacks getting the MVP?

- Well, first of all, I am tired of quarterbacks getting the MVP. I really am because it's almost like automatic. Like, look, it has to be a quarterback, guys.

It can't beat anybody else. It can't be defensive players, can't be running backs, maybe. But it's got to be a quarterback.

That's BS. I mean, Todd Gurley is having an MVP season. If you look at Todd's production, I mean, he has 1,300 yards rushing. He has 700 yards receiving, 2000, I think, 39 yards, 19 touchdowns, seven more than anybody else behind him, receiver or running back. So he's having a-- if you want to say MVP, if you take Todd away from that football team, I think the Rams are pretty much almost like where they were last year. Maybe not that bad.

- You're going to replace him with a running back.

- You can't--

- Like Carson Wentz, but couldn't you make the argument about Carson Wentz--

- No, you can't--

- --or Tom Brady?

- You can't replace-- running back is different because, you know, there's only a few of those guys. You see there's a lot of pretty good quarterbacks out there. You can go down the line and name quarterbacks.

But running back is a different position and he's done so much-- receiving, running the football. I mean, even when they played the Seahawks the first week, him not touching the ball but 13 times, I'm like, this is one of the reasons we lost, even though we lost a 16 to 10 game.

- The Eagles game, for me, they went away from him in the second half.

- They went in for the run. I mean, they went away from him. And you can't do that.

I mean, look, Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback in NFL history. I mean, but I'll say this much here. Jimmy Garoppolo, when he played, it shows that-- I still believe their system is so good that if you get a good player in there, that system is going to work.