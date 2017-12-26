Gottlieb doesn’t buy the Rockets, compares them to Chiefs and Bitcoin

Doug Gottlieb explains what the Houston Rockets, Kansas City Chiefs and Bitcoin all have in common.

More The Herd With Colin Cowherd Videos

Gottlieb doesn't buy the Rockets, compares them to Chiefs and Bitcoin

Gottlieb doesn't buy the Rockets, compares them to Chiefs and Bitcoin

15 hours ago

Doug Gottlieb explains why Kevin Durant might be a better player than LeBron James

Doug Gottlieb explains why Kevin Durant might be a better player than LeBron James

16 hours ago

Colin Cowherd: The Dallas Cowboys are right where they should be — and shouldn’t overreact and clean house

Colin Cowherd: The Dallas Cowboys are right where they should be — and shouldn’t overreact and clean house

1 day ago

Colin Cowherd explains why the Kelvin Benjamin TD was a good call on the field

Colin Cowherd explains why the Kelvin Benjamin TD was a good call on the field

1 day ago

Jason McIntyre says the Cowboys are the most dangerous team in NFC if they make playoffs

Jason McIntyre says the Cowboys are the most dangerous team in NFC if they make playoffs

4 days ago

T.J. Houshmandzadeh explains his relationship with Tom Brady’s trainer, Alex Guerrero and why he’s trusted by NFL players

T.J. Houshmandzadeh explains his relationship with Tom Brady’s trainer, Alex Guerrero and why he’s trusted by NFL players

4 days ago

More The Herd With Colin Cowherd Videos»