COLIN COWHERD: We created replay to remove mistakes. That's not a mistake by an official. If you're going to micro-film on a freeway camera or micro-film at a sporting event, that's not a mistake. Driving four miles an hour over the speed limit on a freeway is not an egregious occurrence. It is not an illegal, oppressive, violent activity. In the flow of traffic, you're a little over the speed limit. This is not a mistake by an official. It's a hell of a call.

Yes, if you go frame by frame. Yes, I looked at it. You can probably make a compelling argument to overturn it. But that's not why replay was created. We're seeing more and more reversals. Replay was created to spot mistakes. It was never created to find perfection, like a freeway camera. We're not trying to find perfection.

Quarterbacks aren't perfect. Brady's close. Linemen aren't perfect. Officials aren't perfect. Coaches aren't perfect. We don't need a perfect replay system. We need one that disallows the outrageous, that spots the egregious, that removes that terrible. Sometimes, an official's blindsided. A ball's loose, he can't see it. Replay.

Sometimes, a catch is made. Officials blocked by a defensive back. We need it. We don't need replay there. I've heard the argument for years, if 50 guys in a bar think it's a touchdown, it should be a touchdown. You're hanging out in bars too much. I don't buy that. But what I do buy is sports is losing its authenticity when you're robbing the fans of a motion great plays by great players. This was dramatic. It was a good call, not a bad one. In this case, replay was butchered.