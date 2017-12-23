Show Transcript Hide Transcript

- Isn't it ironic? Dallas is now the healthiest team in the NFC.

- Hey, perfect time right? I mean last year going into the playoffs they were the hunted right? 13 and 3. They had that bye week. People forget about that. You lose your momentum. This year, they're not going to have a bye week. I believe the Cowboys are the most dangerous team should they get into the playoffs in the NFC.

I don't trust Minnesota. I know a lot of people like Minnesota. Let me see Case Keenum do something in the post-season. And the Rams, I know you like the Rams. Let's not forget this kicker loss is huge. Leading scorer in the league, six of seven beyond 50 yards. That's huge. How did Dallas lose to the Packers last year? Two late kicks from long distance. This Dallas team, Ezekiel Elliott. We forget last year Colin he led the NFL in fourth quarter rushing yards.

- He did.

- They would hand him the ball, plow through the opponent, and keep their defense off the field, which wasn't very good.

- Yeah that's a real thing for Zeke, is that Dallas' defense, though I do like their young rookie secondary guys, they're getting better. What Zeke provides is time of possession.

- They were third I believe in time of possession last year. They're 16th this year. That is significant.

- That is Zeke.

- The top five teams in time of possession right now in the NFL are all playoff teams. Philadelphia's first. Running the football wins in January.

- You know what it is? You know what it does? Running the football secures wins. So this is something Dave Wannstedt always says, you can pass for the lead, but to keep it you got to run. And that's what Zeke provides.

- And I just wonder, Minnesota in the postseason? Are you scared at all of Jerick McKinnon and Latavius Murray? That running attack does not scare me whatsoever. I just think Dallas has to get in and I don't trust Atlanta whatsoever, I think they lose too. We know Detroit could get in, but Matt Stafford, let me know the last time Matt Stafford won a big game. I like Matt Stafford a lot. He never comes up on the side of the winning team.

- And they're in Cincinnati, Goulet, they're in Cincinnati this week. Detroit, 36 degrees and snowing. And remember Detroit.

- 35 degrees, yes.

- And Stafford under 35 degrees, and they have no running game. So Detroit is going to go on the road, in snow, can't throw, depending on the running game. So I actually think Cincinnati beats Detroit, which opens the door for the Cowboys.

- Let me say another thing about the Cowboys. When you watch them without Zeke, their whole offense looks slower. Like Dez Bryant looks slower, Cole Beasley couldn't get open. But you're talking about Alfred Morris in the backfield. And when he comes on the field you know it's a running play, because he can't catch a Cole. Guy has seven receptions this season. That's like a nice game or a nice half for Zeke. I'm telling you people are underestimating the Cowboys right now, this opportunity for Zeke to come back and he's got something to prove. Now remember last year Tom Brady missed the first four games with suspension. He was fresh in December. Seven TD's, one interception. Zeke has now sat out six games. He's going to be fresh. You give him 35 carries against the Seattle defense, just got shredded, the linebackers are hurt. This is a great spot for the Cowboys to sneak into the post-season. It's I feel them more dangerous than last year because nobody's seeing it coming.