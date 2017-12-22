Show Transcript Hide Transcript

- Bill Belichick's been the smartest guy in my life in the NFL. And that includes Jimmy Johnson, Bill Parcells, Bill Polian, these kind of architects.

You know, listen, the Patriots 11 years ago got a first-rounder for Deion Branch. They got Wes Welker for a second-rounder. They gave Matt Cassel up and got a second-round pick. They got a first-rounder for Richard Seymour, who was an old defensive lineman. They drafted Nate Solder, who's still there starting left tackle, and they have worked everybody in this league. They always get value. They're not perfect, but they have work people.

And they give Jimmy Garoppolo and Jacoby Brissett away in the last couple months. They just give him away. With a 40-year-old quarterback. Why do you think they drafted him? Why do you think they groomed Brissett? Why do you think they groomed Garoppolo? And then in a month they give them both away. Come on now. With a 40-year-old Brady? That is so not Belichick.

That the owner chose Brady over Belichick, it ticked-off Belichick and he said, all right. And he got rid of the future stars of the franchise. He just got rid of him. And he knew Garoppolo was great.

That's why John Lynch comes on my show yesterday and goes, oh yeah, the New England guys are like, oh, you're getting an unbelievable player. And that's why Albert Breer came on the show yesterday and went, oh yeah, nobody's surprised, he's unbelievable. And you just gave him away to San Francisco? It doesn't make any sense.

Listen, they're going to play Jacksonville this weekend. And Jacksonville is fantastic. Go watch Garoppolo against Jacksonville. I mean, they've won three straight games with this kid. They'll be viable against Jacksonville, one of the top, one of the top five, six teams in this league. Overnight. This team couldn't win games for three years.

Garoppolo is a star and they gave him away. You're going to tell me, you draft them in the second round, you spent four years grooming this kid, giving him every secret, and you just give him away for a second round pick? That's it? And you give away Jacoby Brissett for a bust wide receiver? That's not New England.

Again, smart people don't suddenly get dumb. It doesn't work that way. OK, and dumb people don't get really smart. You know, there's a reason for everything. And I just think this is a very telling thing. I think Bob Kraft made a big mistake by choosing his affection for Brady, and his friendship for Brady, over Belichick. And Belichick said, to hell with you. I'm going to get rid of the future. And when I go to Jupiter, Florida and play golf, and have a heck of a living, you're going to see you chose the wrong guy.

Because I've got news for you. If Brady's going to be 41 next year. All you have to do is a modicum of homework. Tom Brady in the last six years, including this year, is not the same quarterback after his 12th game. Just do your homework. You don't think Belichick's done that homework? You know think Bill Belichick knows what I know? You don't think Bill Belichick has been looking at Brady's aging process post game 12 every year? Of course he has. One of the big breaks Brady got last year was Deflategate. Didn't have to play the first month so he was healthier at the end of the year. I just think it's a real thing.