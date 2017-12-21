Show Transcript Hide Transcript

COLIN COWHERD: So LaVar Ball, well, he's got quite an idea here. He said he plans to start a league for high school graduates. So they don't have to go to college. Those high school kids now can go to a league started by LaVar Ball. Here's his three points.

Hey, they can be seen immediately by pro scouts. Yeah, because they can't be seen by pro scouts at Carolina, Duke, or UCLA? OK. He also says we're going to get them paid, somebody's got to pay these kids. Yeah, it's such a sacrifice. You can make $3,000 at LaVar's league or go to Duke and make $40 million later.

And the third thing he said, you know, the NCAA is holding these kids hostage. Is that we call education now, hostage? All right. And this is interesting to me. I want to remind you the top 40 NBA stars, one currently went high score to the pros, LeBron. Two are Euros, Porzingis is and the Greek Freak. 37 of the 40 attended a domestic college.

College basketball works. College basketball is good for players. It is the perfect place for any 19-year-old, whether you're a basketball player or you're a computer programmer. You meet new people, new ideas, You have to sacrifice space. You live in a small dorm room. Not everything goes your way.

Let me remind you of the reigning dynasty in the NBA, its Golden State. Steph Curry, college three years. Klay Thompson, college, three years. Draymond Green, college, four years. Their biggest challenger in the West is Houston. Chris Paul, two years. James Harden, two years of college.

By the way, I'm going to mention some guys who are dominating this league. Kawhi Leonard, two years, Damian Lillard, four, Steff three, James Harden a couple, Westbrook two, Paul George, two, Jimmy Butler, four, Dwayne Wade, three. See a trend here?

Let me give you a list of five guys in this league who have never been as dominant and never been as good as we think they probably should have been considering their draft status. Melo, one year of college. John Wall, Boogie Cousins, Andrew Wiggins, Anthony Davis. They're not as good as we thought. They were going to wreck this league. No, they never have.

Think a year a maturity, a couple of years a coaching, emotional, mental, would have helped? Go look at the legends in this league. Michael Jordan, three years, Duncan, four Ewing, four, Byrd, four, Kareem, four. They came into the NBA as men physically and men emotionally.

What about Kobe Bryant? What about him? What was Kobe's problem to the very last shot he took in the NBA? Selfish, didn't help others, didn't sacrifice enough, getting along with people and new ideas. That's what college is all about.

Go spend the year. John Beilein at Michigan, Tom Izzo at Michigan State, Mark Fuse, Steve Alferd, Jim Boeheim, John Calipari, Roy Williams, that's a bad thing? College is a great thing. It's not holding you hostage.

I'm not here to tell parents how to parent, but if you send your kid to LaVar Ball's camp to make three grand over Mike Krzyzewski, you're a crappy parent. And you don't get it. College basketball has now been completely marginalized. It's some sinister, evil experience, holding those poor kids hostage, not allowing them to chase their financial dreams and make three grand in some Z league.

No, look at the legends of this game, look at the stars of this league. 37 of the 40 played college hoops. Don't use LeBron as the outlier. LeBron's a freak. He's as good physically as anybody that's ever played the game. Don't count the outlier.

I know Tom Brady went in the sixth round of the draft. Generally speaking, the great quarterbacks were in the first round or the second round. Ralph Sampson was on this show yesterday. The greatest college player I watched when I was a young man. And he told us he just wasn't ready to go pro out of high school.

RALPH SAMPSON: I had a chance to come out in high school. And I did not choose to come out, cause I was 190 pounds soaking wet. Then I had Rhett Arbach come to my house, my parents' house, and had a million dollars in a briefcase, and said come out and play for the mighty Boston Celtics. Well, I looked at my mom and dad, and I said are we OK. When you're ready to go, you'll tell us. So I knew after my second year kind of what was going on, but I had no clue my freshman year.

COLIN COWHERD: Yeah, I'm not here to judge you as a parent, but if you think your kids being held hostage by the college basketball experience, you don't have a clue. And unfortunately, there's a lot of parents without one.