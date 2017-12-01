Show Transcript Hide Transcript

- So last night, the Cowboys dominate Washington 38 to 14.

And I thought it was a perfect illustration of what Dak Prescott, the Cowboy quarterback, is. He had a running game to support him, 182 yards. He had a lead. He won the turnover battle. And he faced a so-so defense that was beat up.

Dak is the babysitter where if your kids are bathed, if your kids have already done their homework, and they're already a little tired, Dak can come over, and he can turn on Netflix and find a movie.

If Tom Brady is your babysitter, he knows CPR. He can drive and cook, fold linens. He's going to major in crisis management and knows the periodic chart unless there's a chemistry issue. It's a big difference.

We went to every Dak Prescott win in his career. He's 19 and nine. And here's two things that happened with every Dak Prescott win on average. He gets at least 160 yards of run support. Last night 180. He gets a couple of touchdown runs. Last night he had two. He gets two touchdowns on the ground. And they're plus 17 in the turnover battle.

That's Dak. He's that. You got to give Dak a really strong running game and a couple of rushing touchdowns and they've got to win the turnover battle and he, hopefully, plays with a lead. He is the baby sitter if your kids are good, well-behaved, and already a little tired, and bathed, he's perfect. Just got to put on a Netflix movie. It's all good.

But if the kids go sideways, he's overwhelmed. If there's no running game, they lose the turnover battle, he's facing a fierce pass rush, it ain't going to work for Dak Prescott.

If Dak's a babysitter, he still calls you occasionally and says, is it OK if your son bleeds from the ears? Brady never calls when he's babysitting. He asks things like, hey, can you put a fork down the garbage disposal? Brady never makes that call.

Here's the reality of what Dak Prescott is. Last night is the perfect illustration. A beat up defense, he got a running game, At the end of the night, he was 11 for 22, 102 yards, passer rating 93, two touchdowns, no big gaffs, ran for 30 yards. It was very Dakish.

And you may say to yourself, Colin, you're being very critical. But I'm going to show you something. I consider Dak Prescott not to be a legend or a A quarterback. I think he'll eventually be a nice B quarterback.

Year two, here's Andy Dalton, also a B quarterback, and Joe Flacco, also a B quarterback. In a year two, this is what they were. Well what do you know.

That's exactly where Dak Prescott is headed. Completing somewhere between 62% and 63% like Flacco and Dalton year two. 18 touchdowns, nine picks for Dak. Right along Flacco and Dalton. And a passer rating 88, virtually identical to Andy Dalton and Joe Flacco.

He's not going to be a legend. He's not going to be Aaron Rodgers. He's not going to be, to me, Russell Wilson. He's going to be a Dalton. He's going to be a Flacco.

By the way, Flacco, Super Bowl won when he had the right defense and the parts around him. It's a good place to be. It really is in the NFL.

It is OK. He's not a game manager, because he's got some skill. He can run. He can make throws. I don't consider Flacco or Dalton just game managers. They've won big games. But last night was the perfect illustration of what he really is.