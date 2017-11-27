Is it time for Derrick Rose to retire? Kristine and Colin discuss
Kristine Leahy and Colin Cowherd discuss whether Cleveland Cavaliers guard Derick Rose should retire after his most recent injury.
- Have you heard this news about Derrick Rose?
- Oh, he's irrelevant.
- Oh, just give him a break for a little bit.
- All right.
- Because he's going through a rough time.
- Mhm.
- So he's hurt again. This time it is an ankle injury. So he is away from the team. And now reports are coming out that he is seriously considering retirement.
- Yeah.
- He is stepping away from basketball to think about things. The Cavs said that they are leaving the door open and communicating with him whether he decides to come back. But listen, I think he sees the writing on the wall. Isaiah Thomas could come back before January.
COLIN: Yes
- The Cavs are winning without him.
COLIN: Yes.
- Here's something interesting that I found. This came from NBC, actually. I have to give them credit for it. But when Derrick Rose and LeBron were on the court together, the Cavs were outscored by 10.9 points per 100 possessions. And literally, no two-man combo involving LeBron has ever been as bad as him and Derrick Rose.
- I've been saying this for years, Kristine-- Derrick Rose is the most overrated player. He doesn't play well with others. It ain't a LeBron thing because we know LeBron plays great with a lot of people.
KRISTINE: Well, Kyrie wanted to leave him.
- But they played great together. Nobody plays great with Derrick Rose.
- But I think we can say that he is very fragile. He has been hurt. That does a lot to a guy's psyche.
COLIN: Yes.
- And I don't want to get mad at him for that. If this was your career, this is all you ever thought you were going to do in your life, and now you're just hurt constantly, that takes a toll on you.
COLIN: Of course if does.
- So I can't be mad at it. But here's the thing-- if he does retire, he has $80 million left on his shoe deal with Adidas. If he retires, that negates the shoe deal. So he'd be walking away from a lot of money. So I don't know that he will do that.
- I don't think he will. I read that story. There's no way he's walking away from that money.
KRISTINE: That's a lot--
- There's no way he's walking away from--
KRISTINE: It's a lot of of money.
- $60 million?
KRISTINE: 80.
- 80?
KRISTINE: 80.
- He's not walking away from 80 large.
KRISTINE: And you know what? I don't think he should. I think he--
- No!
- He deserves it. He signed it after his MVP year. And I really feel bad for the guy. He was hurt. That really can mess you up. Imagine if your whole career was taken away from you for something really outside of your control.
