Kareem Abdul-Jabbar tells Colin Cowherd how he learned the Sky Hook

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar joins Colin Cowherd to talk about his infamous sky hook.

More The Herd With Colin Cowherd Videos

Joel Klatt explains why Jim Harbaugh signing a lifetime contract with Michigan could make sense

Joel Klatt explains why Jim Harbaugh signing a lifetime contract with Michigan could make sense

12 hours ago

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar tells Colin Cowherd how he learned the Sky Hook

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar tells Colin Cowherd how he learned the Sky Hook

14 hours ago

Colin Cowherd explains the 'Notre Dame Effect'

Colin Cowherd explains the 'Notre Dame Effect'

14 hours ago

Colin reveals why Magic Johnson and the Lakers knew what they were getting into with LaVar Ball

Colin reveals why Magic Johnson and the Lakers knew what they were getting into with LaVar Ball

15 hours ago

Colin reveals why the No. 6 Auburn Tigers will upset the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide in the Iron Bowl

Colin reveals why the No. 6 Auburn Tigers will upset the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide in the Iron Bowl

1 day ago

Herd Hierarchy: Colin's Top 10 NFL teams after 2017-18 Week 11

Herd Hierarchy: Colin's Top 10 NFL teams after 2017-18 Week 11

1 day ago

More The Herd With Colin Cowherd Videos»