Colin explains why the Seattle Seahawks’ window is not closed yet
Colin Cowherd talks Seahawks after Seattle lost to Atlanta on Monday night.
More The Herd With Colin Cowherd Videos
Joel Klatt explains why Jim Harbaugh signing a lifetime contact with Michigan could make sense
Just now
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar tells Colin Cowherd how he learned the Sky Hook
15 mins ago
Colin Cowherd explains the 'Notre Dame Effect'
15 mins ago
Colin reveals why Magic Johnson and the Lakers knew what they were getting into with LaVar Ball
1 hr ago
Colin reveals why the No. 6 Auburn Tigers will upset the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide in the Iron Bowl
23 hours ago
Herd Hierarchy: Colin's Top 10 NFL teams after 2017-18 Week 11
1 day ago
More The Herd With Colin Cowherd Videos»
20146-20149