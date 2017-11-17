Chris Broussard: LeBronzo will never happen if Kyrie’s Celtics beat the Cavs in the Eastern Conference Finals

Joining Colin Cowherd, Chris Broussard delves deep into the psyche of LeBron James and reveals why LeBron leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers to go to Los Angeles or New York would never happen if his former teammate and current Boston Celtics PG Kyrie Irving leads the Boston Celtics to an Eastern Conference Finals victory over The King's Cavs.

