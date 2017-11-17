Blazin’ 5: Colin’s picks for 2017-18 NFL Week 11

Colin Cowherd has his picks for Week 11 in the NFL.

More The Herd With Colin Cowherd Videos

Danny Kanell unveils his Top 8 college football teams

Danny Kanell unveils his Top 8 college football teams

2 hours ago

Chris Broussard: LeBronzo will never happen if Kyrie's Celtics beat the Cavs in the Eastern Conference Finals

Chris Broussard: LeBronzo will never happen if Kyrie's Celtics beat the Cavs in the Eastern Conference Finals

2 hours ago

Colin Cowherd explains why No. 24 Michigan will upset No. 5 Wisconsin this weekend

Colin Cowherd explains why No. 24 Michigan will upset No. 5 Wisconsin this weekend

3 hours ago

The Pittsburgh Steelers are headed to the Super Bowl. Here's why

The Pittsburgh Steelers are headed to the Super Bowl. Here's why

3 hours ago

Colin on Le'Veon Bell's overturned TD: 'Just play the games — I don't need all this technology!'

Colin on Le'Veon Bell's overturned TD: 'Just play the games — I don't need all this technology!'

3 hours ago

Antonio Brown is the best WR in the NFL

Antonio Brown is the best WR in the NFL

3 hours ago

More The Herd With Colin Cowherd Videos»