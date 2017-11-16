Jason McIntyre declares the Pittsburgh Steelers are headed to Super Bowl from the AFC, Here’s why
In his conversation with Colin Cowherd, Jason McIntyre reveals why he believes Ben Roethlisberger, Le'Veon Bell and the Pittsburgh Steelers are headed to the Super Bowl from the AFC instead of Tom Brady's New England Patriots.
- AFC
- AFC North
- Ben Roethlisberger
- Brown Bears
- Le'Veon Bell
- New England Patriots
- NFL
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- The Herd
- Tom Brady
-
More The Herd With Colin Cowherd Videos
Colin reveals the 10 best college football programs and why Jon Gruden shouldn't go to Tennessee
12 hours ago
BRONZINGIS? Chris Broussard explains why LeBron James would join Kristaps Porzingis and the Knicks
12 hours ago
Jason McIntyre declares the Pittsburgh Steelers are headed to Super Bowl from the AFC, Here's why
13 hours ago
Colin Cowherd reveals 4 crucial points he learned from the 76ers' win over the Lakers
15 hours ago
Bills starting Nathan Peterman is why Tom Brady wants to play until he's 45, Colin explains
1 day ago
UCLA announces punishment for players involved in shoplifting incident in China
1 day ago
More The Herd With Colin Cowherd Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOWFEATURED