COLIN COWHERD: Here are my four bullet points from last night's game between these two rebuilds. East Coast team-- West Coast team-- first of all, Joel Embiid-- Joel Embiid was the most dominant player of all the athletes on the floor last night. When he's at his best, he can be the most dominating player-- either team.

My second bullet point is, Lonzo Ball, right now, has lost all his confidence in shooting. Number three is, Ben Simmons is a really tremendously gifted athlete. And number four is, the Lakers have two really promising forwards in Brandon Ingram and Kyle Kuzma.

But even with those four, I can reverse all of them. Joel Embiid has played 43 games in four years. When he signed his contract, I think he got injured. He may have signed it in a hospital. He's Greg Oden with a better doctor. He's going to get hurt again. How do I know that? Because I've been an NBA fan for 40 years.

People aren't supposed to be 7 feet tall. When they are and start getting hurt early, they don't get healthy later. Joel Embiid will be hurt multiple times. I'm not rooting for it. But let's not hide in the sand and not talk about it. In four years, he's played 43 games. He was on a minute's restriction last year.

And after a night like last night, don't be surprised if they don't rest him the rest of the week. It's also not a center big-guy league anymore. Let's go to my second fear-- Lonzo Ball can't shoot. Lonzo Ball's 19. Gary Payton was a 15-year stud, was awful as a rookie.

Lonzo Ball can't shoot right now. We never thought he could. It's the one part of his game-- if you go to all of us a year ago that said, that puppy needs work. He's still long. He's still athletic enough. He's got great hands and vision. And he has made the Lakers, culturally, a better passing team.

Let's go to Ben Simmons, who I like. Oh, he's amazing! What happens when Joel Embiid gets hurt? And he will. Ben Simmons can't shoot. He can't lead this team in scoring or that will be a major problem. Simmons, for all of his gifts, is a non-perimeter player in a perimeter league.

Are you watching the Warriors? Are you watching Lebron's teams? Are you watching the Spurs and the Rockets? You don't shoot the 3 dog-- there are limitations down the road. And the fourth bullet point-- the Lakers have two really promising forwards. Yeah, and they're both a year away, minimum, from being 20-point-a-game guys.

It's called perspective. There's three rebuilds in this league right now that everybody's talking about-- the Celtics, the Sixers, and the Lakers. Now, the Celtics have the best coach, the best plan, and the most draft picks. You got to like that.

The Sixers have the best young duo, the best raw talent. And the Lakers-- well, they have LA and the most cap flexibility. Have you watched the NBA in the last 20 years? If you have the cap space, you can bring in stars who are more prone to now leave and join than ever. So last night-- it just depends on your perspective.

My perspective is, there's three rebuilds in this league. I love the Celtics coach and plan. I love the Sixers great young duo and raw talent. But I'm not sure-- more than any of them, I don't love the Lakers cap space and the city they play in and the brand they're part of.

Perspective-- good game last night. Lots of fun. Don't overreact. The winner last night was you and me and the league. It was a really fun night between two teams. If they were both in the West-- wouldn't make the playoffs.