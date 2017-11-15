Show Transcript Hide Transcript

- UCLA just held a press conference on the three players that were shoplifting in China, and all three players spoke at this press conference, and they will all be suspended indefinitely. Steve Alford said that they will have to earn their way back. But first, I want to let you hear LiAngelo Ball, and his statement here.

- I'd like to start off of by saying sorry for stealing from the stores in China. I didn't exercise my best judgment, and I was wrong for that. I apologize to my family, my coaches, my teammates, and UCLA for letting so many people down. I also apologize to the people of China for causing them so much trouble. I would also like to thank President Trump and the United States government for the help that they provided, as well.

- Damn.

- I'm grateful to be back home, and I'll never make a mistake like this again.

- Well, he should be sorry.

- Yeah, at the very least. I don't-- what was your-- that's the first I'm hearing that. What was your take on that?

- I think he was scared to death. I think--

- Really? That's not what I read from it. I don't know. Maybe I'm being critical, but it just seemed like that was a very scripted apology there. I don't think they realize the magnitude of what this could have been. Like, they could have been in Chinese jail for 10 years.

- Yeah.

- And now they've gotten their charges dropped. So Steve Alford said that not only will they be suspended indefinitely, they will not suit up for home games. They will not travel with the team. Also, all of the speakers that spoke today said that the three players are guilty of things that they were accused of. So they're not denying it. They did do it.

- So they won't shoot up for home games?

- They will not travel. They will have to earn back their spot on the team.

- OK.

- I'm honestly shocked they weren't expelled.

- Yeah, so am I.

- To do that to the school, and create this much attention.

- I've got to tell you something, UCLA is very patient.

- And I just wonder, after this, I mean what is it going to take to get expelled? That's pretty bad. What else can you do that, you're going to get expelled for?