Colin is deeply concerned about Lonzo Ball’s passive style of play. Here’s why
Colin Cowherd analyzes Los Angeles Lakers PG Lonzo Ball's inability to consistently play aggressively, questioning if his passive style is that of a viable NBA leader.
- What do all of those rookies have in common? Aggressive. For those who don't like Lonzo Ball, I may disagree with you, but the one thing where you're right, Lonzo Ball is strangely, oddly passive and I've been told by somebody I trust the Lakers can't figure it out. He is oddly, bizarrely passive at times.
And this goes to something that over the course of my life, I didn't get it for a long time, and I absolutely at 50 years old know it now. Aggressive wins. The guy who asked the beautiful woman out gets the date. The poker player that puts all their chips in wins the hand. Smart doesn't win. It doesn't. It doesn't. Reasonably bright and aggressive crushes brilliant and passive.
LeBron aggressively, actively recruited teammates to play with. Golden State Warriors aggressively recruited KD during the playoffs. Pat Riley has been the best recruiter in the NBA actively and aggressively pursuing players. My NBA scouts all like Lonzo's vision, length, quickness. But he is, and it is a legitimate criticism, he is way too passive.
And I am not a psychologist and I have no idea why. But when you watch the Lakers, and they'll play tonight, watch him. He's long. He's quick. Sometimes he can shoot. He is way, way, way too chill. And I have no idea why, but I was told last night by somebody I trust in Laker headquarters, it's the one thing they're really concerned about. Do passive people become aggressive or is it a DNA thing?
