‘New England getting to the Super Bowl is more certain than Alabama winning a national title.’ Here’s why
Colin Cowherd explains why he is more certain Tom Brady and the New England Patriots will return to the Super Bowl than Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide winning a national CFB title.
More The Herd With Colin Cowherd Videos
Cowherd to the Wisconsin Badgers haters: 'You're out of your mind, fanboys!'
15 hours ago
'New England getting to the Super Bowl is more certain than Alabama winning a national title.' Here's why
15 hours ago
Herd Hierarchy: Colin's Top 10 NFL teams after 2017-18 Week 9
19 hours ago
Colin Cowherd has some advice for Aaron Rodgers after Green Bay's loss on Monday Night
20 hours ago
Colin on LeBron James' meme: 'He's so bored that he's toying with us... He's amusing himself'
21 hours ago
Colin Cowherd: 'Iowa is no longer the Fake ID of college football'
1 day ago
More The Herd With Colin Cowherd Videos»
20146-20149