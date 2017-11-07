Colin on LeBron James’ meme: ‘He’s so bored that he’s toying with us… He’s amusing himself’
Reflecting on LeBron James' cryptic meme about his former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate and current Boston Celtics PG Kyrie Iriving, Colin Cowherd reveals how The King's meme signifies how bored LeBron has become with the NBA and what audiences should expect to see next from the greatest current player in the league.
