Show Transcript Hide Transcript

COLIN COWHERD: Think about the stories. Remember, even this year-- Ezekiel Elliott, two years ago, can't draft a running back first round. Really? Look at the four big stories in the NFL this year.

Leonard Fournette arrives. Suddenly Jacksonville looks like a playoff team. Le'Veon Bell for the Steelers-- MVP conversation. Todd Gurley, with the right head coach, has turned around the Rams offense. And now it's going to be very interesting to look at the Cowboys without Zeke.

Because if the Cowboys-- they're winning with Zeke in a playoff team today with Zeke. If the Cowboys start to falter with that great d-line, with that great o-line, with that really good quarterback Dak Prescott, with that veteran coaching staff, with Rod Marinelli-- if they start to falter the minute Zeke leaves, watch running backs in a copycat league come back in vogue.

Here's a number for you. The top four leading rushers in the NFL-- their teams are 23 and 10. The top four wide receivers in this league? Under 500. So never forget what the running back does. He controls the clock, and he keeps the defense off the field. And that is never gonna to go out of style.

So I think it's gonna be very interesting. We had this 10 year period where running backs were out of vogue. They're not in fashion. You shouldn't draft one. Cowboys got a lot of heat for drafting Ezekiel Elliott in the first round. It's a wasted pick. You know, New England doesn't use them.

I would not use New England as the way to win in the NFL. I think they have the best coach I've ever seen, and arguably the best quarterback I've ever seen. So don't take them and say, that's how you do it, because you're never gonna get Belichick as a coach, and you're never gonna get Brady as a quarterback.

So the way they do it isn't necessarily the way you have to do it. And I think it's interesting, because Philadelphia is 8 and 1. Dallas is 5 and 3. And if you look at their schedules, Dallas has a little bit of a scheduling advantage over the next month.

But if they falter-- and then you're going to have Le'Veon Bell in MVP conversation. And you're gonna have the Cowboys faltering without their running back. And you're gonna see the emergence of Todd Gurley and Leonard Fournette.

I think the running back is coming back a little bit in vogue. I'm not sure why it wasn't. My gut feeling is you start watching New England win with guys you've never heard of out of college, and you think, well, now you can just get a running back anywhere. You can't get Ezekiel Elliott anywhere. I don't think you can get Todd Gurley anywhere. I don't think you can get Leonard Fournette anywhere. I don't think you can get Le'Veon Bell anywhere.

I think special players are rare. There's about three a roster. You know I mean? There's about three, four guys a roster that are rarely gifted. And if it's a running back, draft him.