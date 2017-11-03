All the key games in college football over the next few weeks according to Colin Cowherd

Colin Cowherd gets you ready for the next few weekends in college football.

More The Herd With Colin Cowherd Videos

Zeke will be back, but all Colin can talk about is Dak Prescott

Zeke will be back, but all Colin can talk about is Dak Prescott

21 hours ago

What the Jets are doing is shocking Colin Cowherd

What the Jets are doing is shocking Colin Cowherd

23 hours ago

Blazin' 5: Colin's picks for 2017-18 NFL Week 9

Blazin' 5: Colin's picks for 2017-18 NFL Week 9

23 hours ago

All the ways that Lonzo Ball is just like Jason Kidd

All the ways that Lonzo Ball is just like Jason Kidd

23 hours ago

SEASON OVER: Colin discusses report of Colts placing Andrew Luck on IR

SEASON OVER: Colin discusses report of Colts placing Andrew Luck on IR

23 hours ago

The Lakers are the perfect fit for LeBron James because Los Angeles is the exact opposite of Cleveland

The Lakers are the perfect fit for LeBron James because Los Angeles is the exact opposite of Cleveland

23 hours ago

More The Herd With Colin Cowherd Videos»