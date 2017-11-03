Show Transcript Hide Transcript

- I've been watching this league for over 30 years. Players now come into the league at 19. They're not physically or emotionally close. Have you seen Markelle Fultz shoot a free throw?

[LAUGHING]

Honestly, they used to come in at 22 with a refined game. Jason Kidd, at least, spent two years. And I watched Jason Kidd in high school, and in college, and his rookie year. Context. Magic Johnson couldn't shoot when he came into the league. They called him Tragic Johnson. Context.

Lonzo is young. He's a kid. He now, like Dak Prescott, is the most talked about Los Angeles Laker, not playing in Charlotte. He's not playing in Dallas. He's not playing in New Orleans. He's a Laker. He also inherited the Western Conference, which is now so much better than the East. So much better, the Celtics may win it, trading away nine different players in the off-season and dealing with a Gordon Hayward injury. And they could still win the East.

Lonzo is going to be a star in this league. Once again, Jason Kidd and Lonzo Ball. Look at the numbers.

[SIGHING]

It's all going to be OK. The fact of the matter, we didn't talk about Jason Kidd when he broke in this league. He was a dreadful offensive player. I mean, dreadful. But like Lonzo Ball, there was something there you'd never seen before. He just had an interesting stocky body and a court vision. We'd never really seen anybody play the position quite like him.

Lonzo will not, though, be a superstar. He's not athletic enough. But, like Dak Prescott, Lonzo and Dak can be really good. I don't think either are elite athletically. But because of the brands they play for, because of their emotional temperament, I think both are going to be really, really good for a long time.