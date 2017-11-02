SEASON OVER: Colin discusses report of Colts placing Andrew Luck on IR
Colin Cowherd discusses why the Indianapolis Colts General Manager Chris Ballard finally placed Andrew Luck on the IR, effectively ending his NFL season, and how Indy will bounce back next year.
5 hours ago
