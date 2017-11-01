Show Transcript Hide Transcript

- Speaking of Alabama, it's so interesting how they're viewed, because, Colin, they are given the benefit of the doubt, which is fine. They've been dominant. I have them right up there. They have looked like the best team in the country to me. They're the most balanced team. They have not shown the weaknesses. Now their schedule has been atrocious.

COLIN COWHERD: Atrocious!

- It's been atrocious. And if you're going to knock Wisconsin for not having played anybody, or their schedule is no good, then knock Alabama, right? Just have the same consistency. In fact, did you know that if you compare the schedule makeup, OK, the schedule makeup of the top 10 teams, the easiest schedule makeup is Alabama of the top 10.

COLIN COWHERD: Because they've had a bye. They've had--

- Not just a bye. Think of it this way. You've got to-- the schedule is made up with, OK, who are our Power 5 opponents? Who are our Group of 5 opponents? And are we going to have an FCS opponent, OK, right?

That's what you're thinking of as an athletic director, because you don't know if BYU is going to be 10 and 2, or 2 and 7, right? In 2012, when Wisconsin schedules the BYU game, BYU was a 10-win program. So now all of the sudden you're going to get knocked because BYU is having a down year? That's not necessarily Wisconsin's fault.

So what do you look at? What should you look at? Not necessarily win-loss record of the teams that specific year. But what do you control as an athletic director and as a school? Schedule makeup. How many Power 5 teams? How many Group of 5 teams? How many FCS opponents are you going to have on your schedule?

Alabama is the only team in the top 10 with nine Power 5 games, two Group of 5 teams, and an FCS. There's five teams in the top 10 that have an FCS opponent, but they've got 10 Power 5 games scheduled. It's the easiest schedule makeup. They actively schedule the easiest of anybody in the country, and get away with it.

COLIN COWHERD: By the way, you ever notice this with Nick Saban, these opening games?

JOEL KLATT: Yeah, they're great!

- They never play 'em on the road!

JOEL KLATT: Never on the road. Did you also know that Alabama has played the fewest number of non-conference true road games in the country since 2007?

- Never gets talked about at the other network!

- Do you know how many?

COLIN COWHERD: How many?

- This is good. Throw a number out. True road games in the non-conference. How many games--

COLIN COWHERD: In 10 years?

- In 10 years.

COLIN COWHERD: Four.

- Two.

COLIN COWHERD: Sad!

- Two genuine non-conference road games that Alabama has played. No, they played in the neutral sites, and that's great. I'll commend them for it. But again, schedule makeup has got to be looked at, not just, what is your schedule for this year? And that's where I think that the committee gets it a little bit wrong, because what do you control as an athletic director? Schedule makeup--

COLIN COWHERD: By the way--

- Not what the records are going to be in any.