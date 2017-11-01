Show Transcript Hide Transcript

I predicted Georgia, Bama, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, and what College Football came out with it was Georgia, Bama, Notre Dame, Clemson. OK. Here's the key in this thing. Here is the key in this thing. What I really, really liked that they did is Miami and Wisconsin.

Let's talk about Wisconsin. Wisconsin was all the way down at 9, even though they were 8 and 0, so the committee once again says, undefeated is not the determining factor. What does that mean? Force universities to play legitimate out of conference schedules. By the way, Wisconsin knew years ago they wouldn't play Ohio State and Penn State, and what did they do? Wisconsin got on the phone and dialed up Florida Atlantic and Utah State. So the committee said last night, we don't care if you're undefeated. We don't care, Wisconsin. We don't care what you've done in previous years. Schedule better games.

By the way, Wisconsin's out of conference is trash until 2020 when they do a home and home with Notre Dame. It's trash. So congrats, Wisconsin is going to become the new Iowa, the fake ID of college football, where they're going to run the table against teams. They're a good team, but eventually they will be exposed when they play Ohio State. But I love the committee basically saying, for teams like Washington and Wisconsin, do better. Undefeated is not getting you over a one loss Notre Dame team, or a one loss Clemson team, or a one loss Oklahoma team.

Look at all those teams with one loss that are ahead of Wisconsin, a good program. And this is on Wisconsin. By the way, I looked up this morning. I already know their 2021 conference schedule. These schedules are three or four years in advance. You can buy out Florida Atlantic any time you want and play a legitimate team. So that was my take away.

We've got a long way to go. There is a nightmare scenario for my former employer, and it's very close to happening in this playoff. But I like the message sent last night. It's OK losing. Losing Is OK. If you're willing to get on the phone and dial up real teams, we're OK with you losing. Ohio State, Oklahoma? September loss? We got your back on this. I love that message, because you, the fan, wins on that. I love the message they sent. Notre Dame lost at home. "Oh, we don't care." They schedule Georgia. The winner last night was Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Ohio State, that got on the phone, scheduled tough games, lost, and the committee said, that's OK, bro. That's OK. We'll put you ahead of undefeated Wisconsin, which got on the phone and dialed Florida Atlantic.