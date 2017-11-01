Colin previews Dodgers – Astros World Series GM 7: ‘Tonight, you’re going to get massive drama’

In his preview of the Dodgers - Astros World Series Game 7 with Yu Darvish facing Lance McCullers Jr., Colin Cowherd discusses the critical nature of 'dramatic plays' in baseball as motivating factors to watch games.

More The Herd With Colin Cowherd Videos

Here's why Joel Klatt says Nick Saban's Alabama Crimson Tide has an 'atrocious schedule'

Here's why Joel Klatt says Nick Saban's Alabama Crimson Tide has an 'atrocious schedule'

13 hours ago

Here's how Peyton Manning could end up in the Browns' front office

Here's how Peyton Manning could end up in the Browns' front office

13 hours ago

The college football playoff committee told us undefeated is not the determining factor going into November

The college football playoff committee told us undefeated is not the determining factor going into November

13 hours ago

Colin is expecting big things from the 49ers...next season

Colin is expecting big things from the 49ers...next season

14 hours ago

Albert Breer with insight behind the Kelvin Benjamin trade

Albert Breer with insight behind the Kelvin Benjamin trade

15 hours ago

Colin previews Dodgers - Astros World Series GM 7: 'Tonight, you're going to get massive drama'

Colin previews Dodgers - Astros World Series GM 7: 'Tonight, you're going to get massive drama'

17 hours ago

More The Herd With Colin Cowherd Videos»