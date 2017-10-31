Colin is expecting big things from the 49ers…next season
Colin Cowherd talks San Francisco 49ers after they acquired Jimmy Garoppolo from the New England Patriots.
More The Herd With Colin Cowherd Videos
Herd Hierarchy: Colin's Top 10 NFL teams after 2017-18 Week 8
17 hours ago
What does the Jimmy Garoppolo trade tell us about Bill Belichick's future?
21 hours ago
Russell Wilson is very similar to this Hall of Fame QB
21 hours ago
Terry Bradshaw reveals the most complete NFL team after Sunday's Week 8 action
21 hours ago
Colin's picks for the college football playoff after Week 9
21 hours ago
Here's how baseball analytics are impacting the World Series
21 hours ago
More The Herd With Colin Cowherd Videos»
20146-20149