LaVar Arrington: It’s absurd to think Jordan Love will be a distraction for Aaron Rodgers
LaVar Arrington joins Marcellus Wiley and Emmanuel Acho to discuss if Jordan Love will be a distraction for Aaron Rodgers. Hear why LaVar Arrington believes that Aaron Rodgers will not be affected by Jordan Love in the slightest.
