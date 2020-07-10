Marcellus Wiley offers a rebuttal to JJ Redick’s comments on LeBron James and KD
JJ Redick recently said that he believes that backlash LeBron James and Kevin Durant's faced for their free agent decisions was due in part to racism. Hear Marcellus Wiley's rebuttal to Redick's comments.
