Emmanuel Acho: ‘Of course’ the Cowboys want Dak to play on franchise tag in 2020
Jerry Jones is trying to extend the great deal he initially got with Dak Prescott according to Emmanuel Acho. He said the Cowboys are more than happy to have the QB play under the franchise tag in 2020 in order to push off locking him up long term.
