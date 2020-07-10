Marcellus Wiley: Lamar Jackson deserves a bigger contract than Patrick Mahomes
Video Details
- AFC
- AFC North
- AFC West
- Baltimore Ravens
- Dak Prescott
- Dak Prescott
- Dallas Cowboys
- Emmanuel Acho
- FCS (I-AA)
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Lamar Cardinals
- Marcellus Wiley
- NFC
- NFC East
- Southland
- Speak For Yourself
- Speak for Yourself
-
While Marcellus Wiley thinks Patrick Mahomes is a better QB than Lamar Jackson, for a number of reasons, he believes Lamar Jackson deserves an even bigger deal down the line.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.