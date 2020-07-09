Emmanuel Acho: It’s ‘asinine’ to think Cam Newton won’t start Week 1 for the Patriots
The New England Patriots QB competition will be Jarrett Stidham and Cam Newton. Hear why Emmanuel Acho thinks that it's nothing short of a certainty that Cam will be starting Week 1 over Stidham.
