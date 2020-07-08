Emmanuel Acho: Mahomes won’t be able to reach the same status as Michael Jordan
Following the hype around Patrick Mahomes $503M 10-year contract with the Kansas City Chiefs, people are starting to make early comparisons to Michael Jordan. Hear why Emmanuel Acho believes that is not the case, and that Mahomes would have to earn that status with more championships.
