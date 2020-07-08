Ric Bucher: LeBron James deserved criticism for ‘The Decision,’ but not for choosing to leave the Cavaliers
Video Details
- Central
- Cleveland Cavaliers
- East
- East
- LeBron James
- Pacific
- Ric Bucher
- Speak For Yourself
- Speak for Yourself
- West
- West
-
Today marks the 10-year anniversary of 'The Decision.' Hear why Ric Bucher thinks that the criticism LeBron James received for leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers was massively overblown but the criticism he received about 'The Decision' itself is warranted.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.