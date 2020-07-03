LaVar Arrington: Lamar Jackson is burdened with the stigma of the running quarterback
Baltimore Ravens' MVP Quarterback has had great early success, but feels he'll need a playoff win before he can cement his place as a top quarterback in the league. LaVar Arrington tells Emmanuel Acho and Marcellus Wiley why he agrees with this statement, and lists other talented quarterbacks who he feels were faced with the same dilemma.
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.