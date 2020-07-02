LaVar Arrington: The Aaron Rodgers & Jordan Love storyline won’t be a distraction
From the moment rookie quarterback Jordan Love was drafted by the Green Bay Packers, a storyline of rivalry has been brewing around him and the veteran Aaron Rodgers. LaVar Arrington tells Emmanuel Acho and Marcellus Wiley why this storyline won't be a distraction this season.
