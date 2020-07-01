LaVar Arrington: Those who think Cam Newton will start for Pats are suffering from nostalgia
With the news that Cam Newton has finally been signed, and to the New England Patriots, many question whether the MVP quarterback will be healthy enough to lead the offense as a starter. LaVar Arrington tells Marcellus Wiley and Emmanuel Acho why they're 'suffering from nostalgia' if they believe Cam will walk on as a starter this season.
