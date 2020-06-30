LaVar Arrington compares Cam Newton to Tom Brady: ‘It’s not an upgrade’

Video Details

LaVar Arrington joins Emmanuel Acho and Marcellus Wiley to talk Cam Newton, newly signed the the New England Patriots. LaVar explains that although Cam is undoubtedly talented, the MVP quarterback isn't much of an upgrade from the Patriots' former quarterback Tom Brady. Hear why Acho thinks LaVar's got it wrong.

