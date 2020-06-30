Marcellus Wiley: Baker Mayfield won’t finish the season if he continues to struggle

Former GM Mike Tannenbaum recently said that Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield will be on a short leash under HC Kevin Stefanski. Baker, who is coming off a rough sophmore year, will have plenty to prove this season. Hear why Marcellus Wiley believes that Baker won't finish the season if he continues to struggle.

