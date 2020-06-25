Ric Bucher: 2020 NBA champion could have an asterisk depending on who wins and how they win
Video Details
With the unusual nature of the 2019-20 NBA season, many believe that the eventual champion will go down in history with a figurative asterisk in the record books. Hear why Ric Bucher thinks that depending on who wins and how, there will be an asterisk.
