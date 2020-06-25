Marcellus Wiley: Dak Prescott has all the leverage over Jerry Jones
Video Details
- Dak Prescott
- Dak Prescott
- Dallas Cowboys
- Marcellus Wiley
- NFC
- NFC East
- Speak For Yourself
- Speak for Yourself
-
Dak Prescott has finally signed the franchise tag with the Dallas Cowboys, leaving Dak to earn $31 million for the upcoming season. Hear why Marcellus Wiley believes that Dak Prescott still has all the leverage over Dallas Cowboys GM Jerry Jones.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.