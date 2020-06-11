Marcellus Wiley: I don’t know if Jarrett Stidham will be ‘that dude’ but I’m willing to give him a chance
A recent article ranked the New England Patriots' QBs as the worst in the NFL. Hear why Marcellus Wiley thinks that may be true, but he's willing to give Jarrett Stidham a chance due to Bill Belichick's coaching prowess.
