Jim Jackson: Even if LeBron doesn’t win this year’s Finals, he’ll always be in the GOAT conversation
Jim Jackson joins Marcellus Wiley to discuss LeBron James and Michael Jordan. Hear why Jim Jackson believes that LeBron will always be in the GOAT conversation regardless if he doesn't win this year's title.
