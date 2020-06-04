Video Details

In an interview with Yahoo Finance, Drew Brees said he could quote, “never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America.” Brees said he stands with his teammates for their fight for equality but also that he stands with family members who have served in the military. Brees was heavily criticized by many athletes including teammates Michael Thomas and Malcolm Jenkins. Hear why Reggie Bush was frustrated upon hearing Drew Brees' statements.